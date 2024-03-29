Several bodies retrieved from Limpopo bus crash

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba says her department’s officials have retrieved several bodies from the site of yesterday’s bus crash on the Mamatlakala Mountain pass between Mokopane and Marken.

She says only nine bodies are identifiable as the rest were burnt beyond recognition.

The bus was carrying people from Botswana to the Saint Engenas Zion Christian Church for the Easter pilgrimage.

An eight-year-old girl, who is the only survivor of the crash, is in the Mokopane Hospital.

Ramathuba says efforts to recover more bodies are under way, “We have received nine people that are identified. The remaining body bags we’ve received are not identifiable. Therefore, we cannot confirm that we have got 34 remains that we have. It is only after the entire process of DNA has been conducted, that we will be.”