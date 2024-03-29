Ramaphosa sends condolences to Botswana govt following bus crash

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed his condolences to the government of Botswana and the families and friends of the 45 passengers who were killed in a bus crash in Limpopo yesterday.

The crash happened on the Mamatlakala Mountain pass between Mokopane and Marken. The bus fell 50 metres into a ravine and burst into flames.

The passengers were travelling from Gaborone in Botswana to an Easter conference at the St Engenas Zion Christian Church in Moria outside Polokwane.

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga also sent condolences to the bereaved families.

Chikunga says government will repatriate the bodies.

“We want really to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families but also to the government of Botswana and to the people of Botswana and as South Africa we will try everything to assist so that they go back to their country and families to be buried with dignity.”