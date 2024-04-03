Survivor of Limpopo bus crash on her way home

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The eight-year-old girl who is the sole survivor of a bus crash in which 45 people were killed in Limpopo last week has left for home country Botswana.

The girl was discharged from the Mokopane Hospital this morning after which she and her mother boarded a flight at the Gateway International Airport to the OR Tambo International Airport from where they will get a connecting flight to Gaborone.

The crash happened at the Mmatlakala bridge between Mokopane and Marken when it was carrying people from Gaborone to the Saint Engenas Zion Christian Church outside Polokwane for Easter service.

“She is good health; she is in good spirit. She can walk on her own, but like any other person who has survived those physical injuries, it is not easy for her to walk a long distance, she still has bandages all over her body,” says Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba.

The eight year old sole survivor of the bus crash that claimed the lives of 45 Botswana nationals has arrived at the Polokwane Airport where’s bound to connect to Gaborone through the ORTIA in Johannesburg. She’ll get further medical attention back home in Botswana. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/jc8qoqLw8n — Pimani Baloyi (@PimaniBaloyi) April 3, 2024

She says the government is concerned about the girl’s mental wellbeing: