It’s a miracle that one person survived Limpopo bus crash: Phaahla

Health Minister Joe Phaahla says it is miraculous that the only survivor in the bus crash in which 45 people were killed in Limpopo sustained minor injuries.

He and the Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba visited the eight-year-old survivor at the Mokopane hospital yesterday.

The bus was transporting people from Gaborone, Botswana, to the Saint Engenas Zion Christian Church in Limpopo for the Easter pilgrimage when the crash happened on Thursday last week.

Phaahla says the girl is recovering well and could soon be discharged from hospital.

He says, “We are very grateful for the child …The child is doing well, that is a real miracle that the child survived without any breaking of bones, just minor scratches, wounds which would heal the child should be able to go home.”

