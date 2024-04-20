Some Ekurhuleni residents believe Steenhuisen will help rescue SA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Some residents in Ekurhuleni told SABC news that they believe that Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen will help rescue South Africa.

Mondli Mqoboka and Brandon Niewenhuys, who both reside in Ekurhuleni, say they believe that the DA will help fight the country’s unemployment.

They spoke to SABC News in Springs on Friday, where the DA held its Rescue South Africa roadshow.

Mondli Mqoboka says, “We want change in this country. There’s too much unemployment. Even the hospitals are not in a good condition and there are potholes in the streets.

Brandon Niewenhuys says, “There is corruption in government and the unemployment rate. I am voting for the DA to bring about the change.”

During the roadshow, the DA leader described the City of Ekurhuleni as ground zero of what the party terms is a doomsday coalition between the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African National Congress (ANC).

The City of Ekurhuleni is currently governed through an ANC-EFF coalition.

–Sibahle Motha–