DA accuses Ramaphosa of shielding Mashatile in corruption scandals

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has lambasted the ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa during his speech at the party’s provincial manifesto launch in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga.

Steenhuisen says Ramaphosa was shielding Deputy President Paul Mashatile in his corruption scandals.

The DA also has used Human Rights Day to highlight the disservice being done to the people – with a march to highlight the plight of not having access to clean drinking water.

DA leaders led the march against what they say are “human rights infringements” by the present-day government.

In the same breath, the party launched its provincial manifesto.

“The country described in our Bill of Rights is still a fantasy; it’s a dream for many of our citizens. Siyaphupha, we dream of the things that are there. So instead of equality before the law, we have a president who is busy protecting the deputy president.You know, Deputy President, just this morning there was news of a R39 million house in Constantia which was bought by his son-in-law. For him to stay there. The same son-in-law still owes R7 million of the people’s money that was meant to build houses for poor people in Gauteng. That money is gone, Ayikho Imali,” says Steenhuisen.

While Mbombela residents believe the DA will bring much-needed change to the province.

A resident and supporter of the DA says, “I want the DA to win so they can take over SA, so they can bring change in terms of job creation, get rid of crime, get rid of load shedding, get rid of water shortages, and reduce crime in terms of unemployment, which is a factor in SA. Most of the youth are not employed and even the elder people are not well taken care of, the houses are not good for anyone.”

Another Mpumalanga resident adds, “I expect the DA to win this year so they can bring changes, job creation, load shedding, and the youth. A lot are not educated because of the shortage of NSFAs; they are striking; some are back home for such things. I can see people struggling because of proper houses and lack of jobs, so it will bring change,” s.

The DA is expected to launch its election manifestos in other provinces across the country as the date for the general elections draws closer.