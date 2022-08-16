Johannesburg Metro Police say the Klipstruit Valley Road in Orlando, Soweto will be closed for three months due to the severe corrosion of a stormwater structure below the road.

The arterial road in and out of Soweto and the main route for Rea Vaya buses will be closed from Tuesday to November 14, 2022 for emergency repairs, as further use of the road will compromise the safety of motorists.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla says, “Emergency repairs have to be conducted to ensure the safety of all road users using that section of the roadway. Motorists are advised to avoid that section and use Moroka and Nancefield roads, Ncude Drive in Dube, Mtipe Street and Kumalo Road to rejoin Klipspruit Valley Road. We appeal that motorists should be patient for the duration of these repairs and road closures.”