A second crash in one day involving trucks on the R34 has claimed the life of one person at Denny Dalton in Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

An earlier crash on the R34 at Emakhosini near Ulundi involved three trucks and multiple other vehicles.

One person sustained serious injuries in that crash.

Monday’s incidents follow Friday’s tragic crash between a bakkie and a truck where 21 people, including 18 children, were killed.

Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson, Zinhle Mngomezulu says, “A run away truck collided with four other vehicles on the R34 at Denny Dalton. There is one blue code on scene. The cause of the accident is not known at this stage. One count of culpable homicide in being investigated. There is an obstruction on the road, RTI Eshowe is controlling traffic.”

Meanwhile, earlier, the driver of the truck that was involved in a horror crash on the N2 near uPhongola appeared in the local magistrate’s court in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Nineteen school children and two adults died in Friday’s crash involving a truck and a bakkie. The children were being taken home in the bakkie after school. At the weekend, protesting residents prevented truck drivers from using the N2 in the area.

Truck driver appears in court: