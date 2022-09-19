The case against the man who allegedly caused the horrific uPhongolo crash on the N2 on Friday has been postponed to Monday next week.

Sibusiso Siyaya is facing 20 charges of culpable homicide. He is expected to apply for bail when he returns to court next week.

Truck driver appears in court:

Siyaya’s alleged negligent driving is believed to have been the cause of the horrific accident. The details of the accident are not yet clear as the police investigation is still under way.

Siyaya, who was arrested on Saturday, told the court that he can’t afford legal representation and requested a state sponsored attorney. The state says it intends to oppose Siyaya’s bail application next week in the interest of justice.

It says it will bring evidence to the court that the accused did not hand himself over to the police but was identified through a police investigation.

It says the evidence will prove that Siyaya’s aim was to evade justice. The matter was postponed to next week Monday for bail application.

Ulundi collision

Meanwhile, on the R34 at Emakhosini near Ulundi, multiple vehicles caught fire following a collision involving three trucks.

Eye witnesses say a truck had overturned on the road slowing down traffic.

They say while traffic was slow, a second truck came speeding and crashed into a third truck and vehicles before exploding. So far no casualties have been reported.

Trucks were provisionally diverted to the R34 after the uPhongolo crash.

Angry communities living along the R34, then blockaded the road demanding that trucks be not allowed to use the road.