As cold and wet weather hits Cape Town this winter, staff at the Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha, Cape Town appealed for help to keep their furry patients well-fed and warm.

The clinic, the only one in the sprawling township, services nearly 1500 animal patients per month. They launched the winter campaign with the aim of looking after the animals in their care and to assist families, who are battling to take care for their pets.

The Mdzananda Animal Clinic, in existence for more than 25 years, is a godsend for most of the pets in this community, The much needed facility is situated in a severely poverty stricken area.

According to staff estimations there are nearly 300 000 companion pets in the greater Khayelitsha. The clinic and shelter, has a hospital, a full theatre, as well as mobile clinics that goes out into the community, three times a week. The Clinic’s communications Manager Marcelle du Plessis, says apart from the awareness on good pet ownership, other services includes sterilizations and operations.

“Most people cannot afford private veterinary care so they really do need our services hugely. And then there are people that can’t care for their pets anymore and need to hand them over to their shelter and we will then look after them until we can find them new homes.”

The hospital section currently has 45 admitted patients. Some of the animals are victims of dog fights, while others was simply neglected and poorly looked after.

The shelter accommodates nearly 65 animal, some were surrendered and are waiting for new families and homes Clinic management says with the colder weather upon us, they are in dire need of help.

The Wagging Winter Shoebox campaign will help them take care of the animals

“It can include a blanket, a jacket, some food, a lead and collar, anything that a little pet will need this weed its extremely cold and we have a lot of patients that are in the cold so we are trying to gather a lot of goodies that they need.”

In doing their bit to keep the tails wagging through this winter, donors can drop off the Winter Shoeboxes at their nearest veterinary clinics.