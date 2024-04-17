Five killed in Khayelitsha shooting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Five people have been killed in a mass shooting in Harare in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats. Spokesperson, Andrè Traut, says police responded to a shooting incident this morning and found the bodies of one woman and four men.

He says bodies had gunshot wounds.

“The circumstances that led to the death of five people in Harare in Khayelitsha this morning are being probed by detectives from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit. We have reason to believe that the death of the five people can be linked to an incident during the early hours of the morning where another male was shot and killed in the same vicinity.”

Police have yet to identify the victims or the motive for the shooting.

According to campaign group Gun Free South Africa, on average 31 people are shot and killed every day in the country, which has 4.5 million licensed guns. – additional reporting by Reuters