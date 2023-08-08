Five people, including two boys, aged 12 and 14, a 34-year old man and two women, aged 32 and 39, in Mbekweni, near Paarl in the Western Cape were shot dead in Mbekweni, near Paarl in the Western Cape on Monday night.

Police responded to a complaint of several gunshots fired at a residence in Chris Hani Street when they discovered the bodies of the victims.

The motive is unknown and arrests are yet to be made.

Western Cape Minister of Community Safety of Police Oversight, Reagan Allen has encouraged anyone with information to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Allen says, “The fatal shooting of five people in Mbekweni Paarl is horrific. Two of the victims were only 12 and 14 years old, two other victims were women and this is on the eve of Women’s Day. We cannot allow this criminal element to cheapen life in this manner and I call on our communities to work with us so that this does not anchor itself in any area. The protection of our women and children is critical. “