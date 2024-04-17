Call for coordinated effort in solving crime in W Cape townships

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Former Chairperson of the Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) and community activist, Ndithini Tyhido says the township and areas like it require deliberate crime prevention programmes.

This after Cape Town police said eight people had been shot in three separate incidents in Khayelitsha, on the Cape Flats today.

Police suspect the incidents maybe related to one another.

Tyhido says the three spheres of government in the City of Cape Town need to work together to fight crime.

“There is this politicking between the City of Cape Town, SAPS, as well as the provincial government of the Western Cape. Because you’ve got an issue where there will still be resistance between one level of government to the other. Or having to have one give the other access to their resources. All we ask is better coordination by all three spheres of government, working with community structures in preventing crime from happening in our community.”

Police responded to a shooting incident in Ncumu Street at 6am this morning and found the bodies of one female and four males with fatal gunshot wounds.

Police spokesperson, André Traut, says preliminary reports suggest the mass shootings are linked to one another.

“Preliminary investigations into the multiple murders in Harare this morning led detectives to believe that two incidents that preceded the one in Ncumu Street could possibly be linked. At around 02:50 an adult male and his adult girlfriend were shot and killed in Feza Street Harare, and shortly after that, a 35-year-old male was shot and killed not far from the first scene. Three hours later, the murders in Ncumu Street were committed, possibly by the same suspects.”