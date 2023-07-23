Nominations for the African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) officials have taken place.

ANC Women’s League conference is under way at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg, after a slow start due to registration challenges amongst others reasons.

Over 3000 delegates will vote for their preferred candidates.

Former ANCWL secretary general, Sisisi Tolashe, received 1564 nominations, whilst ANC MP, Thembeka Mchunu got 796,.

The league’s former president, Bathabile Dlamini, bagged 258 nominations.

A moment of silence was also observed for the late ANC MP Tina Joemat-Petterson who was vying for the position of deputy president and received 1061 nominations.

National Task Team Convenor, Baleka Mbete, paid special tribute to the late cabinet minister and MP, asking delegates to observe a minute of silence in remembrance of her.

A second contender for the position, Lungi Gcabashe, got 325 nominations while former deputy president of the league, Sisi Ntombela, garnered 230 nominations but later declined the nomination.

Election results will be announced on Sunday with ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa, expected to close the conference.

See final list in the tweet below:

Final list of nominees who will be on the ballot for the positions of officials of the ANCWL 13th National Conference. #ANCWLNationalConference #ANCWL2023 #ANCWL #ANCWL13thNC #ANC13thNationalConference #ANCWL13 pic.twitter.com/SdTHe6Nkqj — ANCWL 13th National Conference (@ANCWLeague) July 22, 2023

“Overwhelming majority”

Meanwhile, ANC Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, says the party is not working to form coalitions but is pursuing an overwhelming majority at next year’s polls.

Mbalula’s statement appears to contradict Mbete who had earlier told delegates that the era of coalitions has arrived and the party must adjust to this new reality.

