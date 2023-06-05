Former cabinet Minister, Tina Joemat-Pettersson has passed away. Joemat-Pettersson was currently serving as a Member of Parliament and the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police.

The former Minister of Energy, from 2014 until 2017, and Minister of agriculture, forestry, and fisheries, from 2009 to 2014, was 59-years-old.

Joemat-Pettersson was an active member of the Azanian Students Organisation between 1985 and 1986.

Political parties react to the passing of Joemat-Pettersson:

Joemat-Pettersson cut her teeth into politics at a young age and also served as a labour activist. She later went on to serve as the MEC of Education in the Northern Cape province and later the MEC of Agriculture until 2009. The 59-year-old also served as an ANC NEC member and was elected to the party’s National Working Committee in 2018.

In that very year, she was then elected chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police in parliament.

In 2021, she became a member of the Ad-hoc Committee on the Section 194 Enquiry, which will determine if the suspended Public Protector, advocate Busisiswe Mkhwebane is fit to hold office.

Last year at her party’s elective conference, she contested the position of deputy Secretary General and lost out to Nomvula Mokonyane by a thin margin. –Additional reporting Zoleka Qodashe

The presiding officers of Parliament say the late Joemat-Pettersson, was passionate about the legislative work she did. Parliament’s spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo says Joemat-Pettersson’s death is a huge loss to the legislature, her party and the country.

“She will be remembered as an astute politician who used her skills, talents, and knowledge to advance legislative work to change the lives of ordinary South Africans. She exuded great energy, passion, and goodwill, and was not afraid to speak her mind. May her soul rest in peace. Parliament extends its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, political home – the African National Congress and all South Africans on this loss.”

R.I.P Tina Joemat-Pettersson I IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa sends condolences: