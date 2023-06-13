Parliament’s Ethics Committee says four of its members, who serve in the inquiry into the fitness of suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office, have been recused.

This is to process Mkhwebane’s complaints of attempted extortion against three African National Congress (ANC) Members of Parliament.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, the ANC’s Bekizwe Nkosi and Violet Siwela, and the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Mimmy Gondwe are among the MPs who serve on the Section 194 Committee and the Ethics Committee.

The committee says this is to ensure that the process is fair, ethical and conducted with integrity.

Mkhwebane’s complaints

Mkhwebane has since lodged complaints against Tina Joemat Pettersson, who passed away last week, the Section 194 Committee Chairperson, Qubudile Dyantyi, ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina, as well as the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

This follows allegations that Dyantyi, Joemat-Pettersen and Majodina tried to solicit a bribe from Mkhwebane. This was alleged to make the charges against her go away.

Mkhwebane has once again called on Dyantyi to recuse himself. However, Dyantyi says Mkhwebane must apply for the recusal with supporting evidence.