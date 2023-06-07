Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has once again called on the chairperson of the parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office, Qubudile Dyantyi, to recuse himself.

This follows allegations that he and two other ANC members, the late Tina Joemat-Pettersen and African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina, tried to solicit a bribe from Mkhwebane.

This was alleged to make the charges against her go away.

The majority of members of the committee have said there is no need for Dyantyi to recuse himself until the matter is formally brought to the committee or Parliament makes a decision to recall him.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African Transformation Movement (ATM) have insisted that Dyantyi should recuse himself to preserve the integrity of the process.

Dyantyi has, however, said Mkhwebane must apply for recusal in writing.

“I would expect a recusal application in writing … there will be no oral presentation of the recusal that will be permitted.”

