A national memorial service will be held at the Mittah Seperepere Convention Centre in Kimberley today to honour the late African National Congress (ANC) MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson.

Joemat-Pettersson died last week Monday.

The ANC briefed the media ahead of the memorial service.

Acting Secretary-General, Nomvula Mokonyane says, “The reason why we will be having this memorial service is to celebrate the life of comrade Tina, to reflect on the journey she has travelled and is to actually celebrate and honour her legacy moving forward as the African National Congress.”

“We continue to pay condolences to the family. Comrade Tina has been an activist of note from a tender age as a youth and student activist, a trade unionist in her own right, but also the first woman to be a chairperson of the South African Communist Party in the entire country, that says a lot about Comrade Tina,” Mokonyane adds.

VIDEO: ANC leadership visits Joemat-Pettersson’s family: