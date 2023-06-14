The Premier of the Northern Cape, Dr Zamani Saul says the late African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP), Tina Joemat-Pettersson has inspired them to always serve the people. Speaking during her memorial service in Kimberley, Saul says the late MP is more than the negative comments surrounding her.

Joemat-Pettersson has been accused of soliciting a bribe from the husband of suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in order to make her impeachment inquiry go away. She died last week Monday and the cause of her death remains unclear. Saul says Joemat-Pettersson had a fighting spirit.

“We love comrade Tina, we are inspired by her life of service, we are inspired by her humility and we are inspired by her intellect, we are born of a courage moulded by her resilience and guided by her fighting spirit despite all that is said about her I believe that comrade Tina’s work and love for others are some of the basic ingredients that must define the re-birth and renewable of our movement,” says Saul.

Deputy Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) and former Premier of the Northern Cape, Sylvia Lucas says Joemat-Pettersson instilled a sense of inclusivity within the ANC.

“And what I will never forget is the process when she was in the women’s league chairperson, was actually that she insisted that the region should come together and discuss leadership. She actually had that leadership style that was inclusive. And she also empowered us. We came to a point where we sat together as regions and we decided that we are now going to agree to disagree,” Lucas elaborates.

Balanced life

The children of the late Joemat-Pettersson say they will miss their mother tremendously. Family member, Fabian Borman read a message on behalf of Joemat-Pettersson’s sons, Austin and Terrence at her memorial service. They say their mother never shied away from reprimanding anyone and she managed to strike a balance between her career and her family.

“She never hesitated to reprimand anyone who stepped out of line. Mama was a magical woman who brought joy in every time she walked into a room. No one can forget her smile and laughter. Mama assumed both roles of mother and father of the household of our Papa. Despite her busy schedule she always found a perfect balance between her career and us. Mama was a devoted christian and served the Lord Jesus Christ with all her heart,” Borman says.

Without rhythm

The brother of the late ANC MP has described his sister as someone without rhythm. Andre Joemat shared some lighter moments of his sister at her memorial service in Kimberley. Joemat says his sister loved her tea and licking her cup.

“I do not say I have or any of us there or are dancers of some sort, but Tina just had no rhythm and she loved singing during the revolutionary songs, she would lead it. She would love starting the hymns, but I would wish Tina just stand still…just stand still man. Don’t do that thing man, don’t do that. Let me conclude, I so wish I had a cup with me on stage and I would have licked that cup. I will drink to Tina, we will sip on our tea in honour of you. Go well my sister, sleep well till we meet again,” says Andre Joemat.

Memorial service of former ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson: