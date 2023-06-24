The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, says they cannot speculate on the cause of the late Member of Parliament (MP) Tina Joemat-Pettersson’s death.

The former cabinet minister and ANC MP passed away earlier this month at the age of 59.

The police has since confirmed that it has registered an inquest into Joemat-Pettersson’s death.

Speaking at the ANC’s 9th Western Cape Provincial Conference in Cape Town, Mbalula says they do not know the cause of death as yet.

“We can’t conclude about what killed comrade Tina because we don’t know. We subject that to the law process, and we protect the right of comrade Tina and her family. There is nothing in all that is said materially, that say these two comrades of ours in Parliament did something, except that it is alleged that someone said something through the recording. On the basis of that, we can’t arrive at a conclusion that anything must then be done to these comrades.”

Some 700 delegates are attending the conference and will vote to elect a new provincial structure after several years under interim leadership.

Mbalula says delegates must think carefully when voting for the new leadership.

“You must then go for the best in your ranks that you know. They say in the organisation, “you rise through the eyes of your peers”. You don’t just drop from nowhere and then you ask the question, “who did you elect?” Because you elect the person that you know. The people you have worked with, so that tomorrow you are not caught by surprise. Surprises are a problem comrades and a very dangerous package in the long term.”

