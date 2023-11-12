ANCWL members urged to mobilize people to vote for ANC

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The president of the African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL), Sisisi Tolashe has told members of the league to mobilize South Africans to vote for the governing party to ensure a decisive victory post the 2024 polls.

Tolashe made these remarks at the second leg of the Women’s league conference where delegates engaged in organizational and political discussions, adopted resolutions and policy positions.

Tolashe also encouraged South Africans to go out in their numbers to register and vote ahead of the big voter registration that will take place this coming weekend.

