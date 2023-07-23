The African National Congress (ANC) has issued a statement in which it seeks to clarify the party’s Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula’s comment on the performance of the Public Enterprises Minister, Pravin Gordhan.

Mbalula warned that Gordhan would be removed from his portfolio if he did not quickly implement the ANC’s transport policy.

Mbalula was speaking at the ANC Women’s League Conference at Nasrec, south of Johannsburg yesterday.

However, the party’s National Spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, says it’s not Gordhan’s obligation but that of the ANC to provide answers to the challenges of the country’s transport system.

Political analyst Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast has warned that developments in the ANC are likely to cost the party votes in next year’s election.

“Internal politics of the ANC pose a threat to the stability of the party. I mean the possibility that the party might lose power in the upcoming general elections is not far-fetched. If people within the ANC among themselves are crossing swords, the party might lose power.”

ANC’s statement on Gordhan’s performance:

STATEMENT ON THE PERFORMANCE OF MINISTER PRAVIN GORDHAN pic.twitter.com/qd1m25kc4v — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Cde Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) July 22, 2023