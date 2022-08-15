The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) says it notes with grave concern the case of sexual harassment that has been lodged against Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

In a statement, the Women’s League called on law enforcement to deal with the case swiftly and with utmost effectiveness.

Lamenting the increasing acts of gender-based violence and femicide committed against women in the country, the Women’s League says it encourages and supports all victims to speak out and take necessary legal action.

It further calls on the ANC to use its internal processes to deal with the matter.

ANCWL statement below: