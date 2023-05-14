African National Congress (ANC) President, Cyril Ramaphosa has assured more than 50 former Democratic Alliance (DA) members who have joined the ANC in Chatsworth, Durban, that the party will overcome the challenge of unemployment in the country.

Ramaphosa is on a campaign trail ahead of by-elections set to take place this month in the eThekwini Metro.

The new ANC members have been officially welcomed to the ANC by the president, along with the KwaZulu-Natal Chairperson, Siboniso Duma.

Ramaphosa says they believe the ANC will address unemployment in the country.

He elaborates, “We face right now a huge challenge of unemployment. But it is a challenge we believe the ANC will be able to address. Just in the past year and a half, we’ve been able to regain some of the jobs that we lost during COVID-19. We lost 2 million jobs during COVID-19 and 1.5 million of those jobs have been regained. We continue to create more and more jobs.”

Meanwhile, ANC Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula says the state of the organisation and its performance will have to be looked at carefully. This as the governing party continues to lose votes, as many municipalities in KZN hold by-elections.

Mbalula says if they find any loopholes in governance at local level, they will act decisively.

“We look at the ANC’s performance; we look at the coalition’s. We look at the deployment in terms of different municipalities, when it comes to troikas as well as section 57 officials. But over that is service delivery above where the ANC governs. We want to ensure that we govern well and where there are challenges we will actually take up those challenges and intervene.” adds Mbalula.

Additional reporting by Vusi Makhosini