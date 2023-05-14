Political analyst Zakhele Ndlovu has described the African National Congress (ANC) leadership’s visit to KwaZulu-Natal as a desperate attempt to rescue the party.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has engaged with party members from the eThekwini region in Durban, as the party prepares for next year’s general election.

Other members of the party’s National Executive Committee, such as deputy president Paul Mashatile and Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, have also been deployed to various regions.

Ndlovu says the governing party is afraid of losing control in the province.

“There’s serious concern that the party could lose control of the province since the IFP is making a strong comeback after doing exceptionally well in the local government elections. The ANC feels that it could lose the province and I think that’s why the national leadership is in KZN.”

Ramaphosa welcomes new party members in Chatsworth, south of Durban. Chatsworth is predominantly South Africans of Indian origin.

Ramaphosa urges the people of Chatsworth to work with the police in an attempt to root out crime and drug abuse in the area.

