The ANC is scheduled to hold at least 54 Regional General Councils across the country this weekend to give a report on the national conference resolutions of the party.

The resolutions were taken during the 55th National Conference of the ANC which took place at Nasrec in Johannesburg in December last year.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula briefed the media in Johannesburg, on the official release of the report on resolutions of the conference:

He says more will be done at a branch level to ensure that the widening gap between the ANC and the masses on the ground is closed.

“ANC branch leaders will be empowered to report back to communities, ANC branches and stakeholders on how the ANC working with the people, will ensure the implementation of the national conference of resolutions. The Regional General Councils will focus on key and immediate tasks arising from the national conference.”