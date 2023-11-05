ANC to deal with party officials implicated in the VBS scandal

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) will have mechanisms to handle the issue of party officials being nominated in provincial and national lists while implicated in the VBS scandal. This is according to ANC NEC member, Mduduzi Manana. Manana was speaking during the party’s regional manifesto review at Malebitsa in the Sekhukhune district in Limpopo.

Manana said the VBS saga remains a sad and unfortunate story for the ANC.

Some party officials were allegedly involved in illegal acts that led to the collapse of the bank. Some of these officials are being nominated in the national and provincial lists, to represent the party in provincial legislatures and the national parliament.

Manana says they will put mechanisms in place to ensure that those who want to object to nominations are able to do so.

“The issue of VBS remains the thronging issue. It’s very unfortunate the incident that has happened in this province. So, we have mechanisms to deal with the matter, especially your raising of comrades who are nominated being implicated in VBS report and all that, the electoral committee, they have mechanism which they put in place where comrades or members of the community can raise objections around those matters,” says Manana.

Residents of Malebitsa have expressed concerns about lack of water and the poor state of the road during the ANC’s regional manifesto review.

“The service that we don’t have is water, apollo light and internal road if you can come here during rain time you can see things, maybe they are going to change the road and the houses and water there is no water since I was 14 years,” a resident said.

Provincial Secretary Reuben Madadzhe says there are efforts to resolve water challenges.

“We have since resuscitated four boreholes in this area so that our people in the interim can be drinking water. We are going to bring trucks from the municipality not from the private service provider. We have discouraged all our deployees, we don’t want to procure water, we are going to provide trucks as interim measures to provide our communities with water,” says Madadzhe.

Meanwhile, the ANC will contest a by-election with the EFF and the Bolshevis Party in the area on Wednesday.