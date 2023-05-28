Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, John Steenhuisen, says it would be a grave mistake to underestimate the African National Congress (ANC) in next year’s national election.

Steenhuisen described the ANC as a wounded buffalo, that may rise and salvage itself in the 2024 general elections. He was speaking during the party’s Limpopo provincial congress in Polokwane.

There was celebrations and jubilation at the Polokwane DA conference, when the new leadership emerged. DA in Limpopo has elected new top seven leaders and additional members during conference.

Jacques Smalle has been elected chairperson, and Lindy Wilson a provincial leader. Addressing the delegates, party leader Steenhuisen, slammed the ANC for what he calls plunging the country into doom and gloom. He says the DA must work tirelessly to weaken the ANC in all spheres of government in the next 2024 general elections.

The DA in Limpopo had been without a provincial chairperson for two years. This was after its former leader Smalle was suspended for alleged dishonesty and fraud. Smalle was elected provincial chairperson — after he was cleared of all the allegations levelled against him.

The DA has a mammoth task as the party battles to reclaim its position as the official opposition in the province.

DA holds elective conference in Limpopo: