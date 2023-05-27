The newly elected Democratic Alliance (DA) provincial leader Lindy Wilson says she faces a tough task ahead. She was elected to the position at the party’s elective conference on Saturday in Limpopo.

The DA was without a leader in the province for two years following the suspension of embattled former leader, Jacques Smalle for alleged tax fraud and abuse of party funds.

Wilson says she has a long road ahead of her in reuniting members.

“Obviously I’ve got a very tough task ahead of me. We have had two bad years without a leader. I’m humbled by the faith that has been put on me by the electorate today, but I’m not kidding myself. I’ve got a very long and hard job, arduous task to get structures reunited, to get out there, to get to every voter that we can, to ensure that they understand what the DA stands for, how successful we are in other governments, and what we can contribute as Limpopo to the moonshot pact we’ve had lots of discussions about.”

The DA elected six other top leaders and additional members. All the positions were contested.

Over 140 delegates took part in the conference.