ANC regrets the departure of veteran Mavuso Msimang: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramphosa says the ANC regrets the departure of struggle veteran Mavuso Msimang, following his resignation from the party after more than 60 years.

He announced cutting ties with the ANC, following years of raising concerns over growing levels of corruption.

However, Msimang has told the SABC, the ANC leadership has shown no urgency in arresting the situation.

Ramaphosa says although he is sorry about Msimang quitting the party, the ANC continues to grow.

“We all join the ANC on a voluntary basis as individuals and he’s reached a stage where he would like to step down from being a member of the ANC. The party continues to grow. There are many other members who join the ANC on a continuous basis, so we do regret the decision he had taken. I’m rather pleased that he says he will want to continue being involved in one shape form or the other in matter that have to do with our country. With time maybe he will be able to participate with us again. We still hold him in high regard he one of our outstanding veterans.”

VIDEO | Mavuso Msimang ‘joined ANC on a voluntary basis’ and ‘the ANC continues to grow’: Ramaphosa