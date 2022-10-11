ANC veteran Dr Mavuso Msimang says due to political and ideological degeneration, the bar has been lowered with everyone now seeing him or herself as fit to lead the governing party. He was speaking in an exclusive interview with the SABC News on the number of presidential hopefuls.

Currently, there are at least 15 candidates vying for the ANC presidency with seven candidates including the incumbent Cyril Ramaphosa jostling to become president and at least eight others wanting to be the party’s second in command. Msimang says this is a sorry state the ANC finds itself in.

“The deep fishers that you see coming out in the form of factions in the ANC are an indication of how sad the state of the ANC is. It is open for anybody to contest but you know wisdom would suggest that you defer this challenge to people with more experience. Yes the bar I must say is very low when you get people who have been implicated in scandals wanting to run for president of the ANC, if this represents the lowering of the bar and a rejection of ethics as important factor in an organisation then that’s where we are,” explains Msimang.

Two days ago, Deputy President David Mabuza admitted that, if nominated by the ANC branches, he will accept nominations to contest the ANC presidency position.

ANC Deputy President David Mabuza says if nominated by branches he’ll contest ANC presidency