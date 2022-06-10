Suspended African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Ace Magashule has spoken out for the first time about his intentions within the party. He says he will be standing for the position of ANC president at the National Elective Conference in December.

He told the media outside the Bloemfontein High Court on Friday morning that whether he is charged or not, he will run for the ANC’s highest office.

The case of fraud, corruption, and money laundering against him, 10 co-accused others, and 5 companies has now been postponed to 23 September this year.

Magashule says he will lead the ANC.

“Charged or not charged I’m going to be standing, if nominated, because I was elected by branches, the branches throughout the country must know now. I want you as media people, you must read the resolution of the ANC under fighting crime and corruption, there are nine points, when you are charged, when you are accused of, when you are reported to have been (involved in crime or corruption), there are also serious allegations. You know even in the Free State, there are three charged mayors; because they are CR, they are still mayors.”

He adds that South Africans and the ANC must decide. Magashule has accused the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of playing party politics by deliberately frustrating his bid to participate in the conference.

But the NPA says the allegations by Magashule are baseless.

This is pending the finalisation of the application for leave to appeal in which Magashule seeks to challenge the High Court dismissal of his bid to have charges against him dropped.

Judge Soma Naidoo, who presided on the matter in February, is yet to deliver the judgment on Magashule’s application for leave to appeal.

Magashule is steadfast in his accusations.

Magashule says the ANC should decide if President Cyril Ramaphosa should step aside:

Meanwhile, State Advocate Johan de Nysschen has dismissed allegations by Magashule, that charges against him are politically-motivated. De Nysschen insists they have no ulterior motive.

“I’m not going to give a long comment on the statement made by Mr Magashule apart from saying he can be assured that neither me nor my office nor the National Prosecuting Authority does politics. This is not a political matter rest assured.”