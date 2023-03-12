ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed his confidence in the party’s KwaZulu-Natal leadership

Ramaphoa is in the province to lead the 2024 election campaign in Pietermaritzburg.

He says he can smell the victory of the ANC.

“The work that has been done as I saw yesterday in KwaDukuza, I could see that the leadership is energising, energising our membership, our volunteers, our people, with that I can smell victory of the ANC.”

He adds: “I can smell the victory, I can see it and I can touch it. I am not saying this because I am a President, I am saying this because I saw it myself. I want to encourage you to continue uniting this glorious movement, and the division that we had in the past we put them aside and let us unite this important vehicle liberation of our people.”

