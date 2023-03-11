ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged residents at KwaDukuza, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, to register for the 2024 general elections.

He’s in the province to re-activate party support in the area. Ramaphosa is expected to lay flowers on the grave of the late ANC President iNkosi Albert Luthuli.

He says people should check their registration status ahead of the 2024 elections.

“These papers we’re giving you today, look at them carefully, they have a barcode where you need to scan. Take your phone and scan to see if you’re registered or not and if you have not registered we’re urging you to go and register and you can also register online with your phone. Go out in numbers and go register because 2024 campaigns have already started.”

Ramaphosa leads ANC delegation to KZN: