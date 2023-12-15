Murder case against ANC MP transferred to High Court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The murder case against African National Congress parliamentarian Sibusiso Kula has been transferred to the North West High Court in Klerksdorp for pre-trial conferencing on 29 January.

The 34-year-old Kula was arrested early this year, and charged with murder after his wife, Jennifer Mohlomi, was found murdered in November last year, in what seemed like a robbery.

She was found with a stab wound on her back but the object that was used for her alleged murder has not been recovered.

The matter was reported by the medical facility where she was allegedly transported to by the accused to receive medical attention.

The accused told the police that he was not at his home when the incident occurred.

Following thorough investigations by the police, he was linked to the alleged murder.

NPA Regional Spokesperson Henry Mamothame says the state is ready to proceed with the trial.

“The murder case against member of parliament Sibusiso Kula who is accused of murdering his wife will make his first appearance (sic) at the North West High Court sitting in Klerksdorp on 29 January 2024, for a pre-trial conferencing where a trial date will be decided on. Investigations have been concluded and the state has provided Kula’s attorney with an indictment in order for them to prepare for the pretrial conferencing. Kula is currently out on R50 000 bail and is expected to be in court when the matter sits in January 2024.”