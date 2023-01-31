The Orkney Magistrate’s Court in the North West has denied African National Congress (ANC) member of parliament, Sibusiso Kula bail.

Kula, who is also the former ANC Youth League secretary in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda Region, was arrested on 20 January 2023 for allegedly stabbing his wife. Jeniffer Mohlomi-Kula was found dead with stab wounds at her home.

Kula appeared at the Orkney Magistrate’s Court for the handing down of the judgment. In his application, he admitted that they previously had serious fights and that his wife had obtained a protection order against him.

He explained that in the time leading to her death, they attended a funeral together, and even had a voice note he sent to his wife singing her a love song. Magistrate Liezl Esterhuisen said in her ruling, that Kula did not meet bail requirements.

The spokesperson for the NPA in North West, Henry Mamothame, says they welcome this outcome.

“We have always believed as it was indicated in the affidavit that was presented by our prosecutor compiled by the investigating officer that we really see no compelling circumstances for the accused person to be granted bail and that has been our argument all along. For now, we’re looking forward to the completion of the investigations in preparation for trial.”

Sibusiso Kula’s legal representative Gcina Dlanjwa says they are disappointed.

“We have said in our address that the state case is purely based on circumstantial and nothing else they cannot produce any evidence. what they said is that they do not have a responsibility to rebut the stand of our case or the weaknesses of their case as it were. so I think the magistrate misdirected herself and committed serious errors of misdirection which we will prove in High Court.”

Meanwhile, the deceased’s family has welcomed the court outcome. Jeniffer’s mother Mamonyane Mohlomi explains, “The way he treated the children, especially during the time he locked them inside without eating or bathing, I felt like he is going to kill them. so, as a family, we are happy and we saw that he was gonna kill the children.”

The case will be back in court on 24 February. Kula will remain in custody. Investigations into the matter continue.