Plenary sessions are taking place at Imvelo Safari Lodge in Bloemfontein, where one African National Conference (ANC) faction in the Mangaung region, is holding its elective conference.

The faction which is aligned with former Free State ANC Deputy Chairperson, Thabo Manyoni, is convening its conference at Bon Hotel.

This follows a failed High Court bid by aggressive ANC members who were seeking an interdict to prevent the party’s Interim Regional Committee (IRC) from proceeding with the conference.

The breakaway faction has elected its leadership. Mangaung Metro councilor, Patrick Monyakoana, has been elected as chairperson.

Monyakoane is among 8 Mangaung Metro councilors who were expelled from the Party by the IRC in August. They were found guilty of disobeying organisational codes and defying ousted council whip, Vumile Nikelo.

Monyakoane’s deputy, Monnapule Ntamo – a businessman and former senior government official – was part of the group which spearheaded a court action that resulted in the dissolution of the party’s Provincial Executive Committee which was elected in May 2018.

Other elected officials at the Bon Hotel are Tonyana Selebedi as the Secretary, Millicent Motingoe as Deputy Secretary and finally, Lebohang Masoetsa as the Treasurer.