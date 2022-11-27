Plenary sessions are taking place at Imvelo Safari Lodge in Bloemfontein, where one African National Conference (ANC) faction in the Mangaung region, is holding its elective conference.
The breakaway faction has elected its leadership. Mangaung Metro councilor, Patrick Monyakoana, has been elected as chairperson.
Monyakoane is among 8 Mangaung Metro councilors who were expelled from the Party by the IRC in August. They were found guilty of disobeying organisational codes and defying ousted council whip, Vumile Nikelo.
Monyakoane’s deputy, Monnapule Ntamo – a businessman and former senior government official – was part of the group which spearheaded a court action that resulted in the dissolution of the party’s Provincial Executive Committee which was elected in May 2018.
Representatives of the two warring factions in the trouble-torn Mangaung region as well as the former provincial party treasurer and IPC Convenor, Mxolisi Dukwana, Premier and IPC Deputy Convener, Sisi Ntombela, attended the meeting on Saturday. Dukwana and Ntombela are among those who are vying for the position of the Party’s Provincial Chairperson.