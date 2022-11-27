An African National Congress (ANC) faction in the Mangaung region in Bloemfontein has elected Patrick Monyakoana as the chairperson.

It is the same faction that is supporting the former Free State ANC deputy chairperson, Thabo Manyoni.

The faction of aggrieved party members is proceeding with its conference despite the Free State High Court dismissing its urgent application to interdict the elective conference that the Interim Regional Committee convened.

The two ANC factions are holding simultaneous elective conferences in the city.

Party member, Fannie Ledimo says,”We ended up electing officials, the chairperson Patrick Monyakoana, Deputy Chair, Monnapule Ntamo, Secretary Tonyana Selebedi, Deputy Secretary Millicent Motingoe, and Treasurer Lebohang Masoetsa. Now today, we’re going to the commissions, thereafter get the report and then elect additional and there after, we close the conference.”

Mangaung ANC Regional Conference is taking place:

On Thursday, disgruntled ANC members met at the ANC provincial office to map out the road to the conference.

The ANC in the Mangaung metro has nevertheless expressed optimism about its conference.

“We are ready we have prepared ourselves for any eventuality whether its litigation – we have prepared ourselves for that. We have documentation that can prove everything went well.

Otherwise national would not have referred back to the dispute because when national gets the disputes, it is empowered to adjudicate on those disputes. And it looked at nature of the disputes and the nature of disputes is that they do not meet the criteria of the dispute resolution mechanism,” says former chairperson Lawrence Mathae.

The Mangaung ANC Regional Conference took place despite the disgruntled members losing a last minute bid at the Bloemfontein High Court to interdict the conference last night.