The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has condemned former president Kgalema Motlanthe for recently calling party leaders to order for pronouncing their preferred candidates for the National Elective Conference in December before it is permitted.

Motlanthe, who is the ANC’s electoral committee chairperson, recently asked both provincial and regional leaders to give branches space to do nominations without interference.

Party provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo has questioned why Motlanthe was silent when other members announced their preferred candidate as far back as May.

“[Former} President Motlanthe is correct because he is a chairperson of the electoral commission, there are rules that are there and the rules are clear, it’s correct to say don’t pronounce. Where we take issue with him, which we have written a formal letter to him, is that people have been pronouncing, and then we were like we are existing, maybe we were overseas, now when we pronounce and we have even done it differently, we have consulted branches, then when they start to release, then it’s a good letter, but timing. I think [former] President Motlanthe was overtaken by events. We are saying to him, it means it’s KZN that is not going to pronounce, everyone is pronouncing.”

