ANC working on growing SA economy to tackle unemployment: Mashatile

African National Congress (ANC) deputy president Paul Mashatile says the government run by his party is working on growing the economy in an effort to address the jobs situation.

Mashatile is on his third day of campaigning in Cape Town ahead of the 29 May election. He is in the company of various senior ANC members in other parts of the metro.

Speaking during a church service in Hout Bay, Mashatile promises the community that his party is working on the economic and social challenges they are facing in Hangberg and Imizamu Yethu.

“The problems of our people are many. We have to grow the economy to create jobs so we can deal with poverty. We can’t solve problems only through grants, and to grow the economy we must end load shedding.”

He says while the province has been governed by the Democratic Alliance since 2009, his party is aiming to take over after the May polls.