DA challenges Mashatile on Mapisa-Nqakula No Confidence motion

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has challenged Deputy President Paul Mashatile on whether the African National Congress (ANC) will support its motion of no confidence in the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

This is one of the questions that Mashatile faced when answering oral questions to the National Assembly during a virtual sitting. Acting National Assembly Speaker, Lechesa Tsenoli, has already granted permission for the motion to be debated.

The motion was brought by DA Chief Whip, Siviwe Gwarube, for Mapisa-Nqakula’s removal from office. However, it is yet to be scheduled for debate.

The party says Mapisa-Nqakula cannot remain in the position with serious allegations against her. Gwarube asked Mashatile if they would support the motion.

“The Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is alleged to have received millions to construct her personal residence and she stands for twelve counts of corruption and money laundering by the NPA. We have written to all parties in the National Assembly including your party, the ANC. Will the ANC, which you lead as Deputy President, support this motion in order to restore public trust in the Parliament.”

In his reply to Gwarube, Mashatile says it would be premature to ask Mapisa-Nqakula to step down when the allegations against her have not yet been tested.

“The Speaker of Parliament is cooperating with the law enforcement agencies. You may also be aware that on a number of occasions she said that if she was to be charged with these alleged offences, she’s prepared to step down. So, my approach is let’s give those processes an opportunity so that we can know exactly what is happening because at the moment, because there are still investigations and she is not charged all that remains allegations.”

On unemployment Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP, Busisiwe Mkhwebane wanted Mashatile to respond to concerns over sustainable jobs for young people.

“Deputy President you are speaking about temporary employment which is not sustainable for the young people. We are talking about permanent employment here and can you indeed confirm to the South Africans that you have failed as this collective.”

Mashatile acknowledged that the youth are most affected by unemployment in the country. “It is true that there are many people in our country who are unemployed and I agree with you that many of those are young people. That is why Honourable Mkhwebane I was emphasising the fact that the President came up with these initiatives that I alluded to earlier, your youth employment initiatives particularly to target young people with platforms where there are opportunities for them to access.”

Frederik Mulder from the FF-Plus wanted to know how corruption can be tackled more effectively.