Motion of no confidence against speaker can be heard this week: DA

The Democratic Alliance (DA) Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube says there is no reason for the motion of no confidence brought against National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula not to be heard this week or at the latest next week.

This comes after the DA launched the motion of no confidence following Mapisa-Nqakula’s announcement that she was taking special leave.

The Acting National Assembly Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli accepted the motion yesterday.

Gwarube says it does not matter that the speaker’s term is coming to an end what matters is accountability.

She says the twelve counts of alleged corruption and money laundering levelled against Mapisa-Nqakula render her incapable and unsuited to be in high office.

“While parliament may be going into a constituency period from Thursday, but Parliament remains competent to fulfill its functions until May. And that is when officially the term of office for the sixth parliament will end. And so there’s absolutely no reason why we cannot consider such a motion,” Gwarube adds.

VIDEO: Baleka Mbete defends the Speaker:

