eThekwini region not threatened by MK party: ANC

The African National Congress (ANC) eThekwini region has dismissed suggestions that it is threatened by the formation of the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party which was endorsed by former President Jacob Zuma for next year’s elections.

This is after reports that the ANC’s regional leadership had asked branches to compile a list of members who have joined or have been witnessed mobilising for the MK party.

eThekwini ANC secretary Musa Nciki says that this was merely an information-gathering exercise that forms part of upcoming elections.

“We are not threatened by the formation of the party. We were doing our own information-gathering where we sent these letters and the templates to branches. It’s normally a usual exercise that we do when we do the assessment in an organisation, not in particular with regards to these issues of the MK only, but with all other issues.”

He adds: “When we have to develop a programme, we start with the assessment, then we’ll be able to develop a programme from there. We’re preparing for elections, we’ll look at all other parties as well. It’s unfortunate that we have started with them.”

Last week the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said the newly formed MK party is using the ruling party’s disbanded armed wing’s name and history to lure voters from the governing party.

The provincial leadership addressed the media following a meeting to discuss among other issues, former president Jacob Zuma’s announcement.

Zuma announced that he was not voting for the ANC next year and pledged his support for the MK party.