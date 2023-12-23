MK party to officially launch in January

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party will officially launch in January 2024 at Soweto’s Orlando Stadium. This was revealed in a letter penned by the party’s National Coordinator, Lotta Mayana to the party’s ground forces.

The letter to MK’s party’s ground forces comes a day after the African National Congress (ANC) sent a letter demanding that the party by the 29th of December cease the use of the name uMkhonto weSizwe or any other mark which is confusingly similar to the ANC’s uMkhonto we Sizwe, or else face legal action.

In the letter, Mayana says that MK party will commence with its effort to establish lower structures on the 27th of December in Limpopo, with the provinces of Mpumalanga, Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Western Cape and North west following soon after.

Mayana urged members to ensure that they felt and seen in every corner of communities with the aim to serve and embark on an aggressive recruitment efforts to fill party’s ranks. He says this is to ensure that MK is strong enough to remove the ANC from government.

Zuma leaves ANC

The governing party has noted its former president Jacob Zuma leaving the ANC electorally for the new MK party.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says his predecessor is free to express his political views and vote like all other South Africans.

Meanwhile, COSATU says Zuma’s decision not to campaign or vote for the ANC is a non-issue.

Former President Zuma joins MK party, won’t campaign for ANC: