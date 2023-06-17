The African National Congress (ANC) in Sekhukhune and Vhembe is expected to submit three names for each of the mayor positions to the party’s provincial leadership.

The regions had until last Friday to submit the names.

Sekhukhune District Executive Mayor Maleke Mokganyetji was appointed in December last year, after then ANC Regional Chairperson and Executive Mayor Julia Mathebe was asked to step down owing to alleged involvement in the VBS saga.

There have since been claims that Mokganyetji’s appointment was contrary to ANC processes.

The Vhembe District and Collins Chabane municipalities are also set to see mayoral changes.

“We said we are putting an interim mayor, and when we said we are putting an interim mayor, we are putting an interim mayor, and we’ll then go back to do processes because we can’t leave the municipality without the mayor. We did put Mmamokganyetji as an interim mayor, and we did communicate at that time that she was an interim mayor, and we’ll follow due processes in terms of the rituals of the ANC of appointing a mayor. Now, the PEC has resolved that we must actually go back to the rituals and make sure we have three names that will be submitted to the PEC because that’s the right procedure of deploying a mayor,” says ANC Sekhukhune Regional Secretary Mathope Tala.