The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo wants the Sekhukhune district executive mayor to be removed from her position. ANC PEC says that Maleke Mokganyetji’s appointment was not in accordance with ANC policies.

Mokganyetji has replaced Julia Mathebe, who was removed for her alleged involvement in the VBS saga.

The ANC PEC has ordered the district party officials to submit three names, recommended for the position. The ANC PEC also wants the Collins Chabane Municipality to appoint a mayor to replace the late Moses Maluleke.

ANC Provincial Secretary, Reuben Madadzhe explains: “In relation to Collins Chabane and Sekhukhune District Municipality the PEC has directed both regions to make sure that they submit three names for mayoral candidates for consideration and processing, and this must be done within a period of two weeks. The ANC in the province has also accepted the call by the ANC Youth League that all ANC deployees in all levels must be subjected to performance review.”