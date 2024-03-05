ANC in Ekurhuleni calls for new leadership in the city

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The African National Congress (ANC) in the City of Ekurhuleni is calling for a change in the political leadership of the city. The party has held a media briefing in Germiston, east of Johannesburg, after chaos erupted at the council last week.

The meeting was called for political parties to debate and pass a motion of no confidence against Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni Sivuyile Ngodwana.

It was adjourned after a physical altercation broke out between the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ANC members.

ANC Ekurhuleni’s Jongizizwe Dlabathi says the current state of the city is troubling.

“We are gearing towards a collapse and therefore there is a need for us to salvage the situation. So, the change that must happen is a change that will ensure that we have a financial, stable city, that we have a city that provides sustainable services with little interruption. That speaks to the political leadership that is overseeing matters of finance, the political leadership that is overseeing the portfolios that are related to the delivery of basic services. There is a need for a change in the political leadership.”

