The 14th African National Conference (ANC) Gauteng Provincial Conference continues at the Lakes Hotel in Benoni, east of Johannesburg on Saturday and is set to close on Sunday.

On Friday, the conference had a few outstanding matters, including whether to allow Ekurhuleni Region to be a part of the conference. But the PEC decided that, delegates can attend, but noted that their votes will be quarantined.

The conference wrapped up late on Friday night, due to the issue of the adoption of credentials. Delivering his last political report, Outgoing Provincial Chairperson, David Makhura has called on the more than 1000 delegates that, this conference must be a solution driven, in order for the ANC to regain the lost support in Gauteng.

On Saturday the conference is set to focus on commissions which will discuss renewal of the ANC and the policy document, ahead of the party’s national policy conference.

It’ll later look into the issue of electing the new leadership, where PEC members, Lebogang Maile and Panyaza Lesufi are going head to head for the position of the Provincial Chairperson.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will officially close the conference on Sunday.

ANC Veteran and Political Commentator shares his thoughts on the ANC Gauteng conference:

Makhura on the conference

Outgoing ANC Gauteng Provincial Chairperson David Makhura has called on the more than 1 000 delegates who are attending the 14th provincial conference not to focus solely on the election of the new leadership.

He says the Provincial Executive Conference (PEC) has also decided to focus on adopting reports from the Secretariat and the commissions.

Makhura says this conference has to be solution driven in order to change its status core at the grass roots level.

“It is absolutely important comrades and compatriots gathered here, that we regard ourselves having come here, that we’re here to seek solutions, policy solutions to people’s problems. And our people out there expect nothing less. The sequence of our discussion, you will see, today we will only focus on reports, that I have referred to and tomorrow we are going to go to Commissions.”

Makhura’s address: