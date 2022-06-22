African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng Deputy Chairperson Panyaza Lesufi says conferences must not only be seen as a time for elections but must also be used to discuss other issues.

Lesufi was speaking at Ruth First House in Johannesburg regarding the province’s state of readiness ahead of its conference which gets under way on Thursday.

ANC heavyweights in the province Lebogang Maile and Panyaza Lesufi are expected to go head to head for the top spot.

Lesufi says it’s time for a change in approach.

“It is a culture that we must discourage, when we meet after four of five years, it must not be about who leads the organisation.

It’s about where do we find ourselves as a political party , what are the issues we need to attend to , what are the concerns of our constituencies and collectively, because we invite everyone that is in the branches of the ANC. We have got so many people that you can’t normally or ordinarily have them in one room.”

ANC Gauteng state of readiness ahead of the 14th Provincial Conference:

Meanwhile, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says more than half of its branches have held successful meetings in the run-up to next month’s provincial elective conference.

The party briefed the media on Tuesday, on its preparedness to meet next month in Durban.

ANC secretary in KwaZulu-Natal Mdumiseni Ntuli says the province’s leaders are dealing with any challenges that have arisen at branch level to ensure that the provincial elective conference runs smoothly.

“The conference will take place from the 15th to 17th of July. The PEC prides itself on successfully convening all eleven regional conferences which elected regional executive committees and at least for having built more than 800 branch executive committees which are today in good standing throughout the province.”

“We have noted that at least 50% of ANC branches have convened their branch general meetings to nominate delegates to the 9th provincial conference and also nominate the leadership of their choice,” adds Ntuli.