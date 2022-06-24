Outgoing African National Congress Gauteng Provincial Chairperson David Makhura says continued dwindling support of the party in the province, is as a result of what he calls “greed and survival of the fittest” by some ANC officials and leaders.

He says it is time for the party to do away with infighting because it leads to factionalism, thus causing more divisions than unity.

He was delivering his last report at the 14th ANC Gauteng Provincial Conference under way in Benoni, east of Johannesburg.

He says the main focus now should be to make sure that the ANC finds some resonance on the ground and in branch level.

“We must cleanse the ANC of rand seeking and this mentality of greed and survival of the fittest. We must do away with this demon, the demon of greed and survival of the fittest which inspired the demon of factionalism, we have demons ba roti re rapelle, we must get rid of this demons that really continue to kill our movement.”

ANC GP Conference | Chairperson David Makhura addresses delegates

ANC Gauteng conference should not focus solely on leadership: Makhura Makhura also called on the more than 1 000 delegates who are attending the 14th provincial conference not to focus solely on the election of the new leadership. He says the Provincial Executive Conference (PEC) has also decided to focus on adopting reports from the Secretariat and the commissions. ANC National Chairperson, Gwede Mantashe officially opened the conference earlier. Makhura says this conference has to be solution driven in order to change its status core at the grass roots level. “It is absolutely important comrades and compatriots gathered here, that we regard ourselves having come here, that we’re here to seek solutions, policy solutions to people’s problems. And our people out there expect nothing less. The sequence of our discussion, you will see, today we will only focus on reports, that I have referred to and tomorrow we are going to go to Commissions.”